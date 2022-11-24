Slow down and reflect this Advent / Tome las cosas con calma y reflexione este Adviento

Dear Companions on the Journey,

Rather than the boisterous partying that ushers in the new civil year — I think of those crowds in Time Square! — we begin our new year, our new liturgical year, in silence. In hopeful expectation. Advent invites us to slow down and to be more reflective.

As we return once again to Year A in our 3-year cycle of Sunday readings, we pay special attention to Matthew’s Gospel. Matthew begins with “the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham” (Mt 1:1), placing the story of Jesus squarely within the story of the Jewish people, and of God’s journey with those whom God has chosen.

This isn’t just a list of names, dry as dust, but a living family tree — a family tree of which we are also a part. Just as God continues to journey with the people of the First Covenant, God also journeys with us. We, too, are part of this unfolding story.

How will we tell this story in our diocese this year? At home? At school or work? In the public square? In our parishes? On social media?

We’ll tell it as we continue our synodal walk together, as we discern what our pastoral priorities will be over the next three years. We’ll tell it as we embrace Pope Francis’ call to care for our common home as we enact our Laudato Si’ Action Plan. We’ll tell it as we implement the Eucharistic Revival called for by the bishops of our country. We’ll tell it as we commit to supporting our priests, seminarians and parishes through our Upon This Rock campaign. We’ll tell it in our gathering and in our praying and in our being sent. We’ll tell it in all the ways in which we serve and accompany and minister to those we meet on the journey. We’ll tell it by the witness of our lives. What a responsibility and what a calling! What a joy and what a privilege!

In the quiet of Advent, perhaps we might take the time to ask ourselves: How is the Holy Spirit nudging me? How might I share Jesus with others? How am I going to be part of telling the story of God’s love, in southeast Iowa, in 2023?

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Tome las cosas con calma y reflexione este Adviento

Queridos compañeros de viaje,

En lugar de la bulliciosa fiesta que marca el comienzo del nuevo año civil, ¡pienso en esa multitud en el Time Square de Nueva York! — comenzamos nuestro nuevo año litúrgico, en silencio. En esperanzada expectativa. El Adviento nos invita a reducir la velocidad y a ser más reflexivos.

Al regresar una vez más al Año A en nuestro ciclo de lecturas dominicales de 3 años, ponemos especial atención al Evangelio de Mateo. Este Evangelio comienza con “la genealogía de Jesucristo, hijo de David, hijo de Abraham” (Mt 1,1), situando la historia de Jesús de lleno en la historia del pueblo judío y del camino de Dios con aquellos a quienes Dios ha elegido.

Esta no es solo una lista de nombres, seca como el polvo, sino un árbol genealógico vivo, un árbol genealógico del que también somos parte. Así como Dios sigue caminando con el pueblo de la Primera Alianza, Dios también camina con nosotros. Nosotros también somos parte de esta historia en desarrollo.

¿Cómo contaremos esta historia en nuestra diócesis este año? ¿En casa? ¿En la escuela o en el trabajo? ¿En la plaza pública? ¿En nuestras parroquias? ¿En las redes sociales?

Lo contaremos mientras continuamos nuestro caminar sinodal juntos, mientras discernimos cuáles serán nuestras prioridades pastorales en los próximos tres años. Lo contaremos mientras abrazamos el llamado del Papa Francisco a cuidar nuestra casa común; cuando promulguemos nuestro Plan de Acción Laudato Si’. Lo contaremos mientras implementamos el Avivamiento Eucarístico convocado por los obispos de nuestro país. Lo contaremos mientras nos comprometemos a apoyar a nuestros sacerdotes, seminaristas y parroquias a través de nuestra campaña SOBRE ESTA ROCA (Upon This Rock). Lo contaremos en nuestra reunión, en nuestra oración y en nuestro envío. Lo diremos en todas las formas en que servimos, acompañamos y ministramos a aquellos que encontramos en el camino. Lo diremos por el testimonio de nuestras vidas. ¡Qué responsabilidad y qué vocación! ¡Qué alegría y qué privilegio!

En la quietud del Adviento, tal vez podríamos tomarnos el tiempo para preguntarnos: ¿A qué me está llevando el Espíritu Santo? ¿Cómo puedo compartir a Jesús con otros? ¿Cómo voy a ser parte de contar la historia del amor de Dios, en el sureste de Iowa, en el 2023?

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport