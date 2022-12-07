Calendar of Events

Download: Advent calendar 2022

Celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Events



OUR LADY OF THE PRAIRIE RETREATS

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary located in rural east central Iowa on a 200-acre native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. Upcoming events include:

Dec. 8, Advent Retreat, 6-8 p.m. Reflect on Advent themes and how they can guide your prayer life in this online retreat hosted by Sister Linda Greenwood. Fee is $20.

Dec. 11, Christmas on the Prairie, 1-4 p.m. Bring your family to the Prairie and get into the spirit of the season. No fee.

Register for these and other retreats at olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Dec. 10

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Music Ministry will host Candlelight Lessons and Carols from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by an Italian dinner fundraiser. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Go to www.sjvbett.org for more information.

Dec. 13

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus will sponsor a blood drive from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Lourdes Catholic School gym. Donors can signup at https://login.bloodcenter.org/ donor/schedules/drive_schedule/114517 or call Mike at (309) 269-4812. All donors get a free gift card.

Jan. 6,2023

Davenport — St. Serra Club will celebrate Mass at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish with rosary to follow.

JAN. 22, 2023

Davenport — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a Eucharistic Revival event from 1-3 p.m. in the third floor conference room at the Chancery/St. Vincent Center. Professor Micah Kiel from the St. Ambrose University-Davenport Theology Department will explore the question of the Eucharist in the Scriptures. Participants may attend in-person or on Zoom. For more information and to register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/426wz486

FEB, 10-12, 2023

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) for women at Prince of Peace Catholic School. The weekend begins Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and concludes Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. Guests will have the option to sleep on-site or at home. Registration is required. Fee is $35 but persons unable to pay will not be refused. For more information contact Marlys Lyons at (563) 243-9981.

FEB, 24-26, 2023

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) for men at Prince of Peace Catholic School. The weekend begins Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and concludes Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. Guests will have the option to sleep on-site or at home. Registration is required. Fee is $35 but persons unable to pay will not be refused. For more information contact Kevin Cain at (563) 249-6480

ONGOING

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic church, and modern, symptom-based methods dem­on­strate an accuracy of about 99 percent in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.