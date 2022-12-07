Celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe – Dec. 2022 Events

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe takes place Dec. 12 and celebrates Mary’s apparitions to Juan Diego in 1531 in Mexico, which is believed to have led to the conversion of 9 million people. The feast day is an important one for Hispanic Catholics.

Here are some events planned by parishes that provided information:

Columbus Junction — St. Joseph Parish will host a procession from downtown at 9 a.m. Dec. 12, followed by Mass at Columbus Community High School at 10 a.m.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish will celebrate Las Mañanitas at 6 a.m. Dec. 11. English Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. and Assumption Aztec dancers will perform. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 11 a.m. followed by Tamborazo at 11:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in Spanish at noon. At 1 p.m., food will be available and Assumption Aztec dancers will perform. On Dec. 12, recitation of the rosary will take place at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass in Spanish at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and Assumption Aztec dancers will perform.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will pray a novena through Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. On Dec. 11, the parish will host a Mañanitas celebration from 10 p.m. to midnight. On Dec. 12, the parish will celebrate Mass at 6:30 p.m. followed by a reception.

Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish will celebrate Mass in the school gym at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 with a luncheon to follow. On Dec. 12, the parish will celebrate Las Mañanitas in the church at 8:30 a.m. followed by a reception during which hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Oskaloosa — St. Mary Parish will pray a novena at 7 p.m. through Dec. 10. On Dec. 11, Mass will be celebrated in Spanish at 4 p.m. with a celebration to follow in the parish center.

Ottumwa — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will pray the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11. A service with dance, Scripture readings and song will take place at 11:15 a.m. followed by Mañanitas at noon. On Dec. 12, the parish will celebrate Mass in Spanish at 6 p.m. with an apparition play, followed by a potluck in the church basement.

Washington — St. James Parish will pray a novena at 7 p.m. through Dec. 11. The parish will celebrate Las Mañanitas at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 12. Afterward, rolls and hot chocolate will be served. Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m., followed by a meal. Dancers from West Liberty will perform.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish will participate in a procession Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. followed by Mass at noon.

What are Las Mañanitas?

Las Mañanitas is a traditional Mexican birthday song sung early in the morning to awaken the birthday celebrant. It is customary for Mexican Catholics to sing Las Mañanitas to Our Lady of Guadalupe on her feast day.