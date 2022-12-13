Las posadas begin Dec. 16, 2022

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Las posadas is the re-enactment of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter. It is a popular Advent tradition among Spanish-speaking Catholics. Re-enactments take place nightly beginning Dec. 16.

Each evening typically begins with recitation of the rosary. Participants with roles in the re-enactment sing and journey from one place to another, such as a parish hall, home or neighborhood, asking for a place to stay until someone welcomes them. The songs turn joyous at that point. Following las posadas, participants gather for treats, snacks or a meal of traditional Hispanic foods, sponsored by families.

Here is a list of las posadas taking place in the Diocese of Davenport, as provided to The Catholic Messenger:

Columbus Junction — St. Joseph Parish will host las posadas at 6:30 p.m. from Dec. 16-23.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-23 in the parish center at 6 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-23 in the social hall at 6:30 p.m.

Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-24 in Gannon Hall at 6 p.m.

Ottumwa — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-23 in the church at 6 p.m.

Washington — St. James Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-23 in the church at 7 p.m.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish will host las posadas Dec. 16-23 at the church at 7 p.m.