Register for Night to Shine -Feb. 10, 2023

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

Night to Shine, a free prom experience for persons with special needs ages 14 and older, returns as an in-person celebration at more than 750 locations worldwide, including in the Quad Cities. Each celebration happens the Friday before Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 10. The Quad Cities Night to Shine takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Bend XPO in East Moline, Illinois.

Registration is underway for guests and volunteers at qcnight2shine.org. Guests must live in an eight-county area surrounding the Quad Cities: Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Cedar in the Iowa Quad-City region and Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside and Henry counties in the Illinois Quad-City region. Registration closes Jan. 15.

Our Lady of the River Parish in LeClaire is collaborating with a new partner, Bettendorf Christian Church for this year’s event.

The glitzy, glamorous, over-the-top prom, underwritten by the Tim Tebow Foundation and local donors, brings joy to guests with special needs who eagerly await their crowning as queens and kings during their Night to Shine. It is a feast of music, dancing, food, photos and friendship and depends on hundreds of volunteers — 750 to be exact — to make it memorable for the 500 guests.