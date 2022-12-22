Rejoice! God is with us / ¡Alegrense! Dios está con nosotros

Rejoice! God is with us

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

God loves us. We say this so often that it almost seems trite. Perhaps we even take it for granted and we are no longer amazed. Maybe we need to pause for a moment and let it sink in: God loves us! God loves us! God loves us! With a passionate, head-over-heels, I’ll-do-anything-to-be-with-you kind of love.

That’s what Pope Francis reminded us of in his recent letter on the liturgy. The title of this letter — Desiderio desideravi — comes from Luke’s Gospel (22:15). There, before the Last Supper, Jesus tells his disciples: “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer….” Earnestly desired. Desirously desired. In other words, “I have desired with all I am to share myself with you!”

We celebrate this love every Christmas, remembering that such desire was given flesh 2,000 years ago in the God of the Universe — a helpless baby. But such love can’t be limited by time or space. It didn’t start there; creation is also an expression of God’s self-emptying love, as is his ongoing covenant with the Jewish people. And it didn’t end there; even death can’t stop it.

We celebrate this love at every Mass; it is Christ’s love that invites us, draws us there in the first place. Do we respond? Do we offer the gift of ourselves back with gratitude? Christ so desires to be with us that he promises to be present every time we come together for Eucharist. There, we see him when we look at each other. There, we hear him as the Scriptures are proclaimed. There, we find him, hidden under the appearance of simple bread and wine — so deep is his love for us! So far is he willing to go for us! How deep is our love for him? How far are we willing to go for him?

At Christmas, we don’t just recall a past event, like looking through a scrapbook. We encounter here and now the same Christ who was laid in the creche and lifted up on the cross. We do so as we gather to give thanks, and we rejoice that God-with-us, Immanuel, isn’t just a name, but who God is. And that is good news worth celebrating together, good news worth sharing with everyone!

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

¡Alegrense! Dios está con nosotros

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Dios nos ama. Decimos esto tan a menudo que casi parece trillado. Quizás incluso lo damos por hecho y ya no nos sorprendemos. Tal vez necesitemos hacer una pausa por un momento y dejar que se asiente: ¡Dios nos ama! ¡Dios nos ama! ¡Dios nos ama! Con un tipo de amor apasionado, loco, de los que se expresan así: “haré cualquier cosa para estar contigo.”

Eso es lo que nos recordó el Papa Francisco en su reciente carta sobre la liturgia. El título de esa carta, “Desiderio desideravi”, proviene del Evangelio de Lucas (22, 15). Allí, antes de la Última Cena, Jesús dice a sus discípulos: “He deseado con ansias comer esta Pascua con vosotros antes de sufrir…”. Muy deseado. Deseosamente deseado. En otras palabras, “¡He deseado con todo lo que soy, compartirme contigo!”

Celebramos este amor cada Navidad, recordando que tal deseo se hizo carne hace 2,000 años en el Dios del Universo, un bebé indefenso. Pero tal amor no puede estar limitado por el tiempo o el espacio. No comenzó allí; la creación es también una expresión del amor desprendido de Dios, como lo es su alianza permanente con el pueblo judío. Y no terminó ahí; incluso la muerte no puede detenerlo.

Celebramos este amor en cada Misa; es el amor de Cristo el que nos invita, nos atrae allí en primer lugar. ¿Respondemos? ¿Ofrecemos el regalo de nosotros mismos con gratitud? Cristo desea tanto estar con nosotros que promete estar presente cada vez que nos reunamos para la Eucaristía. Ahí lo vemos cuando nos miramos. Allí lo escuchamos mientras se proclaman las Escrituras. Allí lo encontramos, escondido bajo la apariencia de pan y vino, ¡tan profundo es su amor por nosotros! ¡Hasta ahora está dispuesto a ir por nosotros! ¿Cuán profundo es nuestro amor por él? ¿Hasta dónde estamos dispuestos a llegar por él?

En Navidad, no solo recordamos un evento pasado, como mirar un álbum de recortes. Nos encontramos aquí y ahora con el mismo Cristo que fue puesto en el pesebre y levantado en la cruz. Lo hacemos cuando nos reunimos para dar gracias y nos regocijamos, que Dios está con nosotros, Emmanuel, no es solo un nombre, sino lo que Dios es. ¡Y esa es una buena noticia que vale la pena celebrar juntos, una buena noticia que vale la pena compartir con todos!

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport