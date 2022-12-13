St. Ambrose winter commencement Saturday – Dec. 17, 2022

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Two commencement ceremonies for St. Ambrose University graduates will take place Dec. 17 at the RiverCenter.

The graduate and doctoral hooding ceremony for 90 students earning their master’s and 41 students earning doctoral degrees will begin at 9 a.m. and will include an address by John Bowser, adjunct professor for the Master of Public Health program.

Bowser currently serves as director of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Coverdell Stroke Program, leading outreach, recruitment, data analysis and grant efforts to improve quality of care. An expert in public health, his leading research on topics ranging from adolescent physical activity to bullying and violence prevention has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals. Bowser has spoken at national conferences and received notable federal grants to advance his important work in this field.

Bowser earned his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from St. Ambrose in 2002 and was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award from SAU in 2020. He went on to complete his Master’s of Science in human and community resources from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was later awarded his Ph.D. in population health science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The undergraduate ceremony begins at noon for 145 students earning their bachelor’s degree. Leading the charge to graduates is Ann Garton, SAU associate professor of nursing and director of the Institute for Person-Centered Care.

Garton has been a leader and educator in the SAU College of Health and Human Sciences since 2013. Because of her expertise in transforming people, organizations and systems to create more accessible, relationship-focused delivery of care, Garton was recognized as a Fellow for Person-Centered Care by Planetree International.

Garton holds a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts as well as a bachelor’s in biology from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Gannon University. Also a proud SAU alum, Garton earned her Master’s in Nursing Administration from St. Ambrose in 2012 before receiving her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2021.

Both commencement ceremonies will be viewable via live-streamed video at www.sau.edu.