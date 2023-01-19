BOOKKEEPER, ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE PARISH, DAVENPORT

St. Paul the Apostle Church is seeking a part-time (20 hrs/wk) parish bookkeeper. This position is responsible for accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll. The parish bookkeeper also generates general ledger reports, journal entries and tax forms. Confidentiality and accuracy is critical. Successful applicants should have experience with QuickBooks and Excel. A bachelor’s degree in accounting is preferred. Salary is commensurate with experience. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume and references to Michelle Herrington, Director of Parish Life, at stpauldpl@outlook.com or 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, IA, 52803

