Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 42: A pope’s life

Bishop Thomas Zinkula shares his views about the life, papacy, and retirement of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.

Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.

Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.

For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

You can hear all are podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more.

https://www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting