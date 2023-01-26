DIRECTOR OF EVANGELIZATION & FAITH FORMATION, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH AND STUDENT CENTER, AMES, IA

St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Catholic Student Center in Ames, Iowa is looking for a disciple of Jesus with a heart on fire to passionately serve as full-time Director of Evangelization and Faith Formation. This person would gather children and adult parishioners to an encounter with Christ that will transform their hearts so that they may be sent as disciples into the world. This position is a call to evangelize those who do not know Christ, direct adult faith formation opportunities as well as children’s/family faith formation. For more information about St. Thomas Aquinas parish visit staparish.net. For a position description: staparish.net/information/DirectorE:FF.pdf To apply for the position send resume and two letters of recommendation to: search@staparish.net