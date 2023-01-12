By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a Eucharistic Revival presentation, “Eucharist in the Scriptures,” Jan. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Guests may participate in person or online via Zoom. The featured speaker is Micah Kiel, a professor of theology at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Kiel said the Gospels and Paul’s letters offer clues about the early practice of the Eucharist. Hebrew Scriptures can offer clues as to how early Christians understood the Eucharist, as well. “There was a lot of diversity regarding how the Eucharist was understood. At the same time, there were core aspects of it that showed up in all the various parts of the early Christian tradition.”

“The scriptural roots of the Eucharist are both fascinating and diverse,” said Deacon Frank Agnoli, diocesan director of liturgy. “My hope would be that by learning more about these texts, and growing in our understanding and appreciation of them, we will more fully and fruitfully celebrate and live the Eucharist today. At Mass, we are fed at the table of word and sacrament. The two always go hand-in-hand.”

Pope Francis has asked that the Church observe the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time as the Sunday of the Word of God. “Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world,” the pope said.

To register for the event go to https://davenportdiocese.org/sunday-of-the-word-of-god.