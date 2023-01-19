Graduate open house at St. Ambrose

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Students interested in pursuing a graduate degree from St. Ambrose University are encouraged to attend an in-person open house Jan. 20 from 2-5 p.m. The three-hour event invites undergraduate students or professionals with a completed bachelor’s degree to meet with faculty and staff and tour SAU’s state-of-the-art facilities to learn more about beginning studies as early as the fall 2023 semester.

Representatives from 10 of SAU’s master’s programs are available from the following fields: accounting, business administration, criminal justice, exercise physiology, information technology management, organizational leadership, physician assistant studies, public health, speech-language pathology and social work. Prospective students may also meet with faculty and staff from SAU’s three doctoral programs in the areas of business administration, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

St. Ambrose offers a range of accredited graduate degrees designed to foster visionary leaders and change-makers who make a lasting impact in their teams and communities. Flexible and online programs are available, allowing students to complete their education on their own terms.

Applications for SAU graduate programs are being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year. Students interested in the open house or to request an individual meeting with a program representative can register at https://www.sau.edu/graduate-program-open-house.

To learn more about earning a degree or certification from St. Ambrose University, please visit sau.edu.