Listen to Catholic Messenger podcasts

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Have you heard? The Catholic Messenger produces two podcasts to inform, educate and inspire the faithful: Catholic Messenger Conversations and CMC2!

Listening to podcasts is a hands-free way to learn about the issues and adventures that affect Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport, explained Barb Arland-Fye, Catholic Messenger editor and Catholic Messenger Conversations host. “The beauty of podcasts is that you can listen to them at your convenience on your mobile device.”

“If the Apostle Paul lived in our times he might have used podcasts as one way to spread the joy of the Gospel,” Arland-Fye said about the importance of multimedia outreach. “He understood the imperative to reach out to others, which he did so effectively through his preaching, letters, and visits or in messages delivered by trusted disciples.”

The original Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast first hit the airwaves in 2019 with Bishop Thomas Zinkula talking about his experience participating in RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. “The conversations are engaging, thought provoking and allow for spontaneity that enriches the topic on the table,” Arland-Fye said. “Bishop Zinkula is the main guest each month and he gives great thought and depth to the conversation. People enjoy listening to what their bishop has to say about the issues of the day in a relaxed setting.”

Recent Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts include Bishop Zinkula’s reflections on the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and a conversation with Trevor and Jessica Pullinger about the Advent and Christmas traditions they share with their six young children.

In October, The Catholic Messenger launched a new video podcast, CMC2, as a way to introduce young adult Catholics to The Catholic Messenger and to inspire them in their faith journey through engaging conversations with their peers. Chase Mason, a student at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, hosts monthly conversations with fellow students. Topics include Catholic Messenger articles, relevant issues and current events.

“When it comes to having conversations about our faith, it almost seems like it is frowned upon or discouraged,” Mason explained. “This is a main reason why I felt the need to start a podcast. The Catholic faith is a major part of my life and I want others to know how important it is to share it.”

He described the CMC2 podcast as “an amazing and eye opening experience for my co-hosts and me. I have been able to learn so much through not only the dialogue in the episodes, but through the whole process of creating it. It gives me confidence and a sense of humility to know that I am able to share my thoughts of the Catholic Church and tell the whole world about my faith journey.”

Catholic Messenger Conversations and the video podcasts are recorded at KALA Radio studios at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. David Baker, operations manager and program director for KALA Radio, produces and records both podcasts.

Catholic Messenger Conversations and CMC2 audio podcasts are available at www.catholicmessenger.net/

podcasting and by searching for Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app. The CMC2 video podcast is available on The Catholic Messenger’s YouTube

channel (https://www.youtube.com/@catholicmessenger).

Arland-Fye hopes the podcasts “deepen listeners’ understanding of and appreciation for the Catholic Church and its role in helping us to live out our call as disciples of Christ.”