Ritzinger scholarships available

Applications for the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship of the Diocese of Davenport are being accepted through Feb. 24, 2023.
Catholic individuals who plan to attend a college or university this fall may apply for a $1,000 scholarship. Nontraditional students also may apply for the scholarships. The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left $388,770 to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities.
Applications must include an essay, copy of a high school or college transcript and two reference letters. All items must be sent together with the application form, which is available on the diocesan website https://tinyurl.com/4mxaz85u

