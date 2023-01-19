SAU and Augustana form new program path

For The Catholic Mesenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois to create a pathway for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program at SAU.

The agreement provides Augustana students many admissions advantages and options to transfer up to eight credits from their undergraduate coursework to satisfy specific course requirements for the MSEP at SAU, a news release states.

“I am excited about this partnership with Augustana and the exposure our program will have in the Quad Cities,” said Nick Voth, clinical staff, academic advisor and recruiter for the St. Ambrose MSEP program. “Under this agreement, Augustana students who have a 3.25 GPA and meet all additional requirements will be given automatic acceptance into our MSEP program.”

The agreement waives GRE (Graduate Record Examination) admission requirements to help “reduce some barriers to pursuing a graduate degree while also supporting enrollment in our program that has proven to meet the needs of students with varying career goals.”

An Augustana College official said the agreement allows students to build upon undergraduate knowledge and take their skills to the next level. “It opens the doors to more educational and career opportunities. It will provide a direct pathway for our students as they graduate from Augustana and a rich learning opportunity for their future,” said Kimberly A. Murphy. She is director of the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness and the biology chair at Augustana.

Augustana students seeking acceptance into the St. Ambrose MSEP program should apply to SAU by Jan. 31. Visit the SAU website (https://www.sau. edu/admissions-and-aid/transfer-or-adult/transfer-agreements) to view the transfer agreement. For more information about the SAU Master of Exercise in Physiology visit https://www.sau.edu/

master-of-science-in-exercise-physiology).