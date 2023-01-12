Scouting Mass to return Jan. 29

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The annual Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting’s Mass returns after a three-year absence. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will celebrate the Mass Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

All Boy Scouts of America scouts (Scouts BSA, Cub Scouts, Venturing Crew), Girl Scouts USA and American Heritage Girls of any and all faiths, friends and supporters of scouting are invited.

“I am excited to see this Mass back on the bishop’s regular schedule,” said Brian “JR” Girskis, a member of the diocesan scouting committee. He also is assistant scoutmaster with Troop 199 chartered with the Bettendorf Lions Club that meets at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf. “Scouting is youth ministry and I am happy that our bishop supports all of our scouting programs.”

During Mass, Bishop Zinkula will present religious emblems to scouts who have earned them during the past year.

All attendees are asked to sign up through https://www.davenportdiocese.org/dccs-mass-rsvp Those expecting a religious emblem are asked to contact Colleen Darland at darland@davenportdiocese.org to confirm recipient’s awards.

A reception follows in the diocesan hall.

Girskis said five religious emblem programs are available for those in Boy Scouts of America who are Catholic. Other religious denominations have similar or different religious emblem programs.

“It is important to understand that religious emblems are not merely awards for completing a set of requirements. Instead, they recognize a young person’s growth in faith and how they live out their Catholic faith,” he said. When a scout completes the requirements, he/she is entitled to wear the BSA religious knot in addition to the earned emblem.

“The goal of a religious emblem is to provide a structure where scouts can grow in faith and apply what they learn to their everyday life.”

The awards are: Light of Christ, designed for Cub Scouts who are ages 6-7; Parvuli Dei, designed for Cub Scouts ages 8-10; Ad Altare Dei, designed for a young person who is Roman Catholic and registered in a BSA Troop, Venturing Crew or Sea Scout Ship; and the Pope Pius XII, designed for young persons ages 15 or older registered in a BSA Troop, Venturing Crew or Sea Scout Ship.