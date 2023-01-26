Students share how they’d welcome Jesus to their school

The Catholic Messenger asked Catholic school students in the Davenport Diocese: “If Jesus came to your school today, how would you make him feel welcome?”

Here are some of their responses.

Hunter Lillie, senior, Notre Dame Catholic Schools, Burlington: “If Jesus were to show up to school today I would welcome him with open arms. Then I would show him around the school and stop at the chapel. I would explain to him the meaning of the painted ceiling and how it represents the 12 apostles, his parents and him. Then I would show him every class and the wonderful teachers. Finally, I would invite everyone to pray with him for our school and all the Notre Dame families.”

Kenan Falcon, seventh grade, Notre Dame Cat­h­olic Schools, Burl­ing­ton: “I’d make potato soup for Jesus. I’d show him around the school and try to be his friend and get his signature and a picture.”

Patrick Mel­vin, eighth grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt: “If Jesus came to St. Joe’s, I think it would be appropriate to take time off from class to greet him. We should be respectful and kind, not only to him but to others as well. We could pray with him and tell him how we’re all trying to be more like him.”

Quinn Schroeder, eighth grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt: “If Jesus came to my school for one day I would welcome him with open arms. The reason I would welcome him this way is because he sacrificed his life for us to live. Another reason why I would welcome him this way is because there are no words I can say to express how thankful I am that he gave his life for you and me.”

Jack Melvin, seventh grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt: “If Jesus came to my school today I would drop down on my knees and praise him the best I can because I am not worthy for him to come into my school or house. Since Jesus is so kind and loves us unconditionally he does not care (that we are not worthy) and still comes in and doesn’t think twice about it.”

Ayla Fretto, kindergarten, All Saints Catholic School, Davenport: “I would give him a hug, play tag with him at recess and invite him to eat hamburgers and chicken nuggets at lunch with me.”

Hunter Parker, seventh grade, All Saints Catholic School, Davenport: “I would show him around the school and let him cut in front of me in the lunchline. I would invite him to hang out with me at lunch and recess.”

Cydney Behne, second grade, Holy Tri­n­­ity Ele­men­tary, West Point: “I would say, ‘I love you Jesus.’”

Caleb Rea, eighth grade, Holy Trinity Junior/Senior High School, Fort Madison: “I would sit down and talk with Jesus.”

Ms. Gusmano’s kindergarten class, Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic School, Muscatine: “I would first hug him! Then I would ask him to sit with me at lunch. If he didn’t bring lunch, I would share mine!”

“After lunch, I would want to show him the whole school, but he already knows the whole school because he made everyone and everything!”

“I would need to thank him for everything! I would especially want to show him our beautiful school chapel. When we go there, I will ask him to pray with me!!”