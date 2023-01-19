The feast of evangelization

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Epiphany is a feast of yearning for God’s presence. The example of the Magi invites us to still our hearts, to notice, and to allow ourselves to be guided to Jesus. The Magi looked to the heavens, took note of a star, and followed its course. While many expected a dramatic entrance of a Messiah who would overthrow Roman oppression, what the Magi found instead was dramatically different. In the unassuming stature of Jesus’ birth, Epiphany is not so much a triumphal entry as it is the fulfillment of a quiet, yearning heart that longs to be fully alive.

Epiphany is also a feast of evangelization. What God has done in Jesus is for everyone. The story of the Magi is witness to this. It was not fellow Jews who first worshiped the newborn king of the Jews; it was Gentiles, Magi from the East. The glad tidings are to be shared with one and all, so that they too may be fully alive.

Perhaps you have heard of the synodal journey that Pope Francis has initiated. He has asked the entire Church to prayerfully reflect together on how the Holy Spirit is calling us to be better missionary disciples in our living, celebrating, teaching and sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. Eleven themes emerged from over 470 listening sessions across the diocese. Thereafter, parish councils and school boards were invited to discern and dialogue in order to prioritize the themes that are most in need of being addressed in their community. A clear consensus emerged, which will guide our actions.

In June 2023 we will kick off a diocese-wide focus on three themes, one per year, over the next three years. Year one will focus on welcoming and belonging; year two will focus on youth and family engagement; and year three will focus on Church teaching and tradition.

The Holy Spirit is beckoning us to be communities of belonging, of radical kinship and hospitality, of reaching out in new ways to welcome those who do not feel like they belong. A Church of welcoming and belonging begins with you and me, in our homes and our relationships, and in our parishes and schools.

St. Irenaeus famously wrote that the glory of God is man and woman fully alive. I hope and pray that during the new year, you will experience this glory in your own life and give witness to it to others.

Yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

La fiesta de la evangelización

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

La Epifanía es una fiesta de anhelo por la presencia de Dios. El ejemplo de los Reyes Magos nos invita a calmar el corazón, a mirar y a dejarnos guiar hacia Jesús. Los Magos miraron al cielo, notaron una estrella y siguieron su curso. Si bien muchos esperaban una entrada dramática de un Mesías, que derrocaría la opresión romana, lo que los magos encontraron en cambio fue dramáticamente diferente. En la modesta situación del nacimiento de Jesús, la Epifanía no es tanto una entrada triunfal como la realización de un corazón tranquilo y anhelante, que anhela estar completamente vivo.

La Epifanía es también fiesta de evangelización. Lo que Dios ha hecho en Jesús es para todos. La historia de los Reyes Magos es testigo de ello. No fueron sus compañeros judíos quienes primero adoraron al recién nacido rey de los judíos; eran gentiles, magos del oriente. Las buenas nuevas deben compartirse con todos y cada uno, para que ellos también puedan estar completamente vivos.

Quizás hayas oído hablar del camino sinodal que ha iniciado el Papa Francisco. Ha pedido a toda la Iglesia, que reflexionemos juntos en oración sobre cómo el Espíritu Santo nos está llamando a ser mejores discípulos misioneros en nuestro vivir, celebrar, enseñar y compartir las Buenas Nuevas de Jesucristo. Once temas surgieron de más de 470 sesiones de escucha en toda la diócesis. Posteriormente, se invitó a los consejos parroquiales y juntas escolares a discernir y dialogar para priorizar los temas que más necesitan ser abordados en su comunidad. Surgió un claro consenso, que guiará nuestras acciones.

En junio de 2023, concentraremos como diócesis en tres temas, uno por año, durante los próximos tres años. El primer año nos enfocaremos en Bienvenida y Pertenencia; el segundo año se centrará en la participación de los Jóvenes y las Familias; y el tercer año se centrará en la Enseñanza y la Tradición de la Iglesia.

El Espíritu Santo nos está llamando a ser comunidades de pertenencia, de parentesco radical y de hospitalidad, de encontrar nuevas formas para dar la bienvenida a quienes no se sienten parte de nosotros. Una Iglesia de acogida y pertenencia comienza contigo y conmigo, en nuestros hogares y nuestras relaciones, y en nuestras parroquias y escuelas.

San Ireneo escribió que la gloria de Dios es el hombre y la mujer plenamente vivos. Espero y otro para que durante el nuevo año, experimenten esta gloria en su propia vida y le den testimonio a los demás.

Suyo en Cristo,

Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport