The Catholic Messenger

The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 in Indianapolis as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival.

Eucharistic congresses include catechesis on the Eucharist, spending time in eucharistic adoration, celebrating Mass, and engaging in acts of charity and justice which flow from the liturgy. Some congresses are local, like the one the Diocese of Davenport held in 2006 to mark its 125th anniversary. Some are international. The one planned for 2024 is the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States since 1941. It is expected to draw 80,000 participants from across the country, said Deacon Frank Agnoli, diocesan director of liturgy.

The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — beginning in February. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/national-eucharistic-congress-2024.

Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress will become available to the public in February through the National Revival website (https://www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.