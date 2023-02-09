Discover, support the Newman Center / Descurbre, apoye el Centro Newman

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Young adults in college need our prayers and support more than ever as they move through crucial transitional years. Today’s world is filled with many distractions that make it easy for young people to turn away from their faith in God. Although our increasingly secular society hinders them from embracing their faith, there is hope. I have found that many young adults are hungry for the good, the true, and the beautiful.

The Diocese of Davenport is present to the students at the University of Iowa through the Newman Catholic Student Center (www.iowacatholic.org). The center provides ministry to Catholics from around the diocese and throughout the world. Traditionally, Catholic students make up more than 20% of the student body.

Many of the students who find their way to the Newman Center do so through personal invitation from other students who challenge them to encounter Christ and deepen their relationship with Jesus. They discover at the Newman Center the support and guidance they need to make their faith their own. In turn, they are equipped to go out and share what they have experienced with others.

In my capacity as Chair of the Newman Center Board of Directors, I have witnessed the increased numbers of students participating in small groups, retreats, Bible studies and conferences. The leadership skills that the students are learning in the areas of liturgy, service and social justice, music, and communications are an important preparation for them to one day take on leadership roles in families and parishes in our diocese. While this growth is a great blessing, it is also putting a strain on the Newman Center’s normal funding streams. The center cannot accomplish its mission alone; it needs the help of donors like you and me.

Please prayerfully consider contributing generously to the Newman Catholic Student Center SURROUND-SUPPORT-STRENGTHEN special collection on Feb. 11-12. The proceeds from this collection will impact students at the Newman Center as they leave campus life and become active parishioners. My experience of these faith-filled young people gives me great hope for the future of the Church.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Descurbre, apoye el Centro Newman

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Los jóvenes adultos en la universidad necesitan de nuestras oraciones y de nuestro apoyo más que nunca, en la medida que atraviesan años cruciales de transición. El mundo de hoy está lleno de muchas distracciones, que fácilmente convence a nuestros jóvenes a que se alejen de su fe en Dios. Aunque nuestra sociedad cada vez más secular, les impide abrazar su fe, sin embargo hay esperanza. He descubierto que muchos jóvenes adultos tienen hambre de lo bueno, lo verdadero y lo hermoso.

La Diócesis de Davenport está presente para los estudiantes de la Universidad de Iowa a través del Centro de Estudiantes Católicos Newman (www.iowacatholic.org). El centro brinda ministerio a los católicos de toda la diócesis y de todo el mundo. Tradicionalmente, los estudiantes católicos constituyen más del 20% del alumnado.

Muchos de los estudiantes que llegan al Centro Newman, lo hacen a través de la invitación personal de otros estudiantes, que los desafían a encontrarse con Cristo y profundizar su relación con Jesús. Descubren en el Centro Newman el apoyo y la guía que necesitan para hacer suya su fe. A su vez, están equipados para salir y compartir con los demás, lo que han vivido.

En mi calidad de Presidente de la Junta Directiva del Centro Newman, he sido testigo del aumento en el número de estudiantes que participan en grupos pequeños, retiros, estudios bíblicos y conferencias. Las habilidades de liderazgo que los estudiantes están aprendiendo en las áreas de liturgia, servicio y justicia social, música y comunicaciones son una preparación importante, para que algún día asuman roles de liderazgo en las familias y parroquias de nuestra diócesis. Si bien este crecimiento es una gran bendición, también está ejerciendo presión sobre los flujos de financiación normales del Newman Center. El centro no puede cumplir con su misión a solas; necesita la ayuda de donantes como tú y como yo.

Por favor, considere en oración contribuir generosamente a la colecta especial del Centro de Estudiantes Católicos de Newman del 11 y 12 de febrero: COBIJAR-APOYAR-FORTALECER. Lo recaudado en esta colecta impactará en la vida de los estudiantes del Centro Newman, en la medida que al dejar el campus universitario, se conviertan en feligreses activos. Mi experiencia con estos jóvenes llenos de fe, me da una gran esperanza para el futuro de la Iglesia.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport