‘Dynamic Deacon’ to speak at mission – March 2023

By Mitchell Narvasa

For The Catholic Messenger

St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes in Bettendorf invite you to a three-day mission retreat March 5-7 led by “Dynamic Deacon” Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers to set our hearts on fire as we begin our Lenten journey.

Deacon Burke-Sivers is one of the most sought-after speakers in the Church today. He is a powerful and passionate evangelist and preacher, whose no-nonsense approach to living and proclaiming the Catholic faith is sure to challenge and inspire those who hear him.

His first talk, “Why Be Catholic?” is the perfect talk to bring a friend who might be on the fence about being or remaining Catholic. I believe the talk will also strengthen your conviction that the Catholic Church is where we can experience maximum encounter with Jesus our Lord here on earth.

Deacon Burke-Sivers’ second talk is “How to Stay Awake in a Woke Culture: How to Live in Truth AND Love.” This talk challenges all Catholics to be “both/and” people who know, defend and proclaim the truth and who accompany with divine charity individuals in our culture who believe things contrary to authentic human flourishing.

His final talk, “My Flesh for the Life of the World: Called for Love and Mission,” is inspired by the Eucharistic Revival. Here we will hear how the healing power of the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist equip us to go out to heal and sanctify our families, our churches, our communities and the world.

If you seek a deeper relationship with our Lord, an answer to the confusion and challenges of our time, and inspiration and power to be a light to the world, join us on our mission to begin Lent on solid ground. We will meet each night from 6:30-8 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.). Snacks and beverages served before and afterwards.

Talks and locations:

March 5: “Why Be Catholic?” St. John Vianney Parish.

March 6: “How to Stay Awake in a Woke Culture: How to Live in Truth AND Love.” Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

March 7: “My Flesh for the Life of the World: Called for Love and Mission.” St. John Vianney Parish.