Lenten meals 2023

(Prices and menus listed as available.)

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish clam chowder and grilled cheese meal Feb. 22 after the 9 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Masses in the activity center. Dine-in and to-go options are available. Cost is $5 for a 12 oz container, $10 for a 25 oz container and $3 or 2 for $5 for grilled cheese.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos, grilled cheese, sides and desserts served March 3 and 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. in the activity center.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus Clinton/Camanche fish fries every Friday from Feb. 24 through March 31 at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace parish hall from 4-7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout. Menu: fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, applesauce and beverage. Cost is $11 for adults, $12 for 7 piece shrimp dinner, $5 for ages 4-1. Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary will host a bake sale at the dinners.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish fish fry dinners every Friday from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. Meal includes batter fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, pickles and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwich available in lieu of fish. Cost is $14 for adults, $5 for children. Desserts available for $2.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus special needs fish fry March 10 from 4-6 p.m. in the school gym. Maximum capacity is 100 and reservations must be made in advance. Meal includes batter fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, pickles and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwich available in lieu of fish. Cost is $14 for adults, $5 for children. Desserts available for $2. To reserve a spot call (563) 322-0987.

Davenport – St. Anthony fish fry March 31 from 4-7 p.m. in the parish center. Fried and baked fish.

Iowa City — Regina fish fries every Friday from Feb. 24 to March 31 from 5-8 p.m. in the Regina cafeteria. Fried fish, fried cod, shrimp or baked salmon served with baked potato, coleslaw, corn, cottage cheese and dinner roll. Cost is $14 for adults. Extra fish or shrimp is $5. Kids menu is cheese pizza or macaroni and cheese with french fries and cookie for $5. Bingo from 5-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. To carry out call (319) 338-5436.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish fish fry follows the Feb. 22 Ash Wednesday Mass at 6 p.m.

Muscatine — Muscatine Knights of Columbus fish fry every Friday from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School. Menu includes fried fish and/or shrimp, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and cookie. Cost is $12 for adults ages 13+, $6 for ages 6-12. Order extra shrimp/fish for $2.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fry Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. in McCann Center.

Tipton — Knights of Columbus fish fries Feb. 17, March 3, March 17 (cod), March 31 and April 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Knights Hall. Carry out and drive through only. Cost is $12 for 8 shrimp, fries, coleslaw and cookie.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Knights of Columbus fish fry serving from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center. Catfish served Feb. 24, March 24 and March 31, shrimp March 10. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children under 13.