Olson named new head of school for Regina

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Following a comprehensive national search process, the Regina Board of Education has selected Angela Olson as the next Head of School of Regina Catholic Education Center. She will assume the role on July 1.

“I am excited to serve as Regina’s Head of School and join such an outstanding and supportive community.” Olson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to uphold and expand Regina’s standards of excellence and lead this remarkable school into the future.”

Olson spent the last 12 years as an administrator at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, including the last five as principal. During her tenure at Xavier, Olson was instrumental in implementing a student community system which builds relationships with God, connection with others, and enhances a sense of belonging. She launched Xavier’s professional learning communities (PLCs) to enhance teacher collaboration and oversaw curriculum alignment across the school.

“Our search committee is elated that Ms. Angela Olson will be joining our Regina family,” said Chris Clark, Regina Board of Education vice-chair and co-chair of the Head of School Search Committee. “Ms. Olson’s strong Catholic educational background, instructional knowledge, and long history of servant leadership generated lots of excitement on our search committee. We are excited to introduce her to the larger Regina community in the near future.”

Father Chuck Adam, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville and search committee member, was similarly excited about the prospect of Olson’s work at Regina. “Members of the search committee unanimously recognized Ms. Olson’s skills as a talented administrator and as a person of deep and active faith who is committed to Catholic education. She shows herself to be a team player and will bring much positive energy to Regina Catholic Education Center.”

Prior to her time at Xavier, Olson coached and taught for 10 years in the Oshkosh School District in Wisconsin, following a two-year stint in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps teaching fourth grade on a Native American reservation in Ft. Belknap, Montana. Olson earned degrees from The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh. She is currently completing her Ed.D. at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

In addition to a community meet and greet at Regina later this spring, Olson plans on campus visits over the next few months. She will meet with school administrators, staff, pastors and board leadership in preparation for assuming her role.